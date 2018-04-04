Share:

QUETTA-Dukki lifted the winner’s trophy after edging out Quetta on penalty shoot out in the final of the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Balochistan Football Cup 2018 on Friday at Sadiq Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), Quetta.

The final of the country’s largest-ever sponsored football tournament between Quetta and Dukki went down to the wire as and both teams remained failed to prove their supremacy on eachother in the regulation time.

Dukki and Quetta amid intense moves ended the game at 1-1 in the allotted time which then moved to a penalty shootout followed by running penalties. The strong players of Dukki superseded the favourite team of Quetta on their home ground by 6-5. Dukki’s victory was in line with the tournament’s spirit of talent hunt as other than the favourite teams, Dukki emerged this year. Similarly, Panjgur was the Champion of 2017.

Chief Guest, Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Deputy Managing Director PPL, M Rafiq Vohra, Chairman Organising Committee PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018 and Vice President Pakistan Football Federation, Sardar Naveed Haider Khan along with other officials and area notables, tournament ambassadors and media personnel were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Bugti praised the winning team and appreciated the PPL and other partners for organising the mega tournament which has brought back hope and happiness to the province and engaged youth in a healthy activity.

Vohra congratulated the winner and finalist and acknowledged the overwhelming participation of the community for making the even larger third edition successful. He particularly thanked the Pakistan Football Federation, Balochistan Football Association and Government of Balochistan as well as tournament ambassadors and other stakeholders for their support and cooperation.

Later, the chief guest along with other dignitaries presented trophies and awards to the winner and runner-up as well as outstanding players.

The tournament, held between February 17 and March 30, saw 80 matches played between 38 teams comprising nearly 700 players from all provincial divisions. PPL provided attractive incentives, including sports kits and prizes as well as travelling allowance, to all teams. The company has also invested in renovation of football grounds where these matches have been played.