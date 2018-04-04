Share:

rawalpindi-The 40th women’s volleyball championship was hosted by Fatima Jinnah Women University in collaboration with the Higher Education of Pakistan. The championship began on Thursday at Pakistan Sports Board, informed varsity spokesperson. Deputy Director Sports Taswar Aziz said that 19 teams from all over Pakistan are participating in the event.

Controller of Examinations and Chairperson Sports Committee Dr Bushra Inayat Raja was the chief guest of the occasion.

In her speech she said that the role of educational institutions is not limited, to the process of teaching and learning. The integral part of this process is the development of learners’ personality, through formal and informal education, the best source of informal education depends on extra-curricular activities, including sports. Recognizing this fact the HEC is continuously taking effective measures in promoting sports activities among universities. For the players she added that “Be great at what you do. We hope to see new records, beyond our expectations. So, Do your best, and compete in the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play and take the opportunity to prove yourself”.