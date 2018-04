Share:

SIALKOT:-PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz visit to Sialkot has been rescheduled and now she will come to the city on April 13,2018. Local MNA Ch Armughan Subhani told the newsmen that she will address a social media workers convention at Sialkot. The people of Sialkot will accord a warm and rosy welcome to her upon her arrival.