MUZAFFARABAD - Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) would build and operate a cancer hospital in Muzaffarabad on the request of Prime Minister AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan.

A team of PAEC comprising Dr Sohaib, Dr Azra Imtiaz, Dr Muhammad Tahir Mian and Dr Tariq Zaib on Friday visited two proposed sites at Rara and Brarkot near Muzaffarabad to judge suitability of the land allocated for construction of the hospital.

The government of AJK has allocated two pieces of land measuring 100 kanals at each site for construction of cancer hospital at a cost of Rs 3 billion that had been approved by the Federal government, said Director General Health Dr. Muhammad Basheer Chaudhry.