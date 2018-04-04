Share:

SADIQABAD-The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will emerge as the largest political party of the country in the upcoming general election.

This was stated by local PTI leader Rana Salman Mehmood during a media talk at a camp set up on Water Supply Road in connection with the party's membership campaign on Wednesday.

He vowed to convey the PTI's message to each elderly and youth of Sadiqabad tehsil. "It is due to the untiring efforts of the PTI that the corrupt politicians are being held accountable for the first time in the history of Pakistan," he said, adding that future now belonged to the PTI as it was the only party which could bring Pakistan out of the crises it had been faced with. He said that Sharifs' political career had ended. He claimed that the PTI had been producing patriotism among youths of the country by imparting them the importance of peace and harmony. "The party condemns any kind of violence and resentfulness in politics," he pointed out.

PUBLIC SERVICE

PLEDGE REITERATED

Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang is the only leader who can ensure the provision of basic facilities to the residents of PP-266 constituency.

This was stated by Abdul Sattar Khan, chairman Nawazabad Union Council (UC), during an address to the notables of the area in a meeting organized by UC Kot Sanjar Khan Councillors - Khuda Bakhsh Dahir and Shafiq Dahir.

"We'll lay the foundation of a new era of development in the constituency after the upcoming general election," he maintained, adding that Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang, with the public assistance, would secure a landslide victory against his opponents. He vowed to come up to the expectations of the public.

Sultan Ahmed Chang, Naseer Ahmed Kosh and others were present on the occasion and reaffirmed their unconditional support to Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang in the general election.