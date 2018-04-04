Share:

Lahore - Punjab Government is pondering to build a new cricket stadium near the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

According to sources, Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to build another international standard cricket stadium in the provincial capital after the return of international cricket to the city. The basic purpose of building a new stadium is to lessen the difficulty the people have to face due to security arrangements when international cricketers visit Pakistan. The old and established venue, Gaddafi Cricket Stadium that also hosts the Pakistan Cricket Board’s head office, is in the centre of the city and people face a lot of difficulties to roam freely in the city when a match is being held at this venue. To keep the routine daily life sailing smoothly, the chief minister has started the planning for the new proposed stadium.

The top officials of the government are seeking proposals in this regard. Various proposals also include a five-star hotel near the airport for the foreign players and traveling plan for them if they are to move to the city.