MULTAN-PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan has not used the words for Prime Minister wrongly attributed to him, adding that no one can seek clarification from the Chief Justice.

Talking to the media here at BZU on Friday, he said that if the Prime Minister has the courage, he should seek clarification from the CJ. He said that the way the rulers and their supporters criticised the judiciary was disliked by everyone. He said that the criticism of judiciary caused clash among institutions and harmed the democracy. He said that the news of PM and CJ had become the talk of town and it is a good omen that as the meeting deescalated the tension. He said that the PM's meeting with the CJP was a sign that the N-League had changed its policy towards judiciary.

Commenting on Prime Minister's body search at American airport, he said that despite political opposition with the rulers, he strongly condemned this incident. "He is elected Prime Minister of our country. India is using this incident for propaganda. We strongly dislike this treatment," he added.

He said that the ECP categorically declared that it would hold free and fair elections while CJ has also said the same thing. He said that the civil administration should discharge its duties honestly and impartially while keeping itself away from politics. He claimed that the civil administration always played a partial role in elections in Punjab. He said that the PTI demanded removal of those civil officers from Punjab which played partial role in previous elections.

He asked the Prime Minister to accept Chairman Senate, saying if any buying of votes was done during the elections, the government should present its proof. He demanded the prime minister to withdraw his statement, saying the CM Balochistan had also warned that if the prime minister did not seek pardon, they would march towards Islamabad. He said that the government claimed that surplus electricity was being produced but actually the country is still facing loadshedding. He asked the government to review its claim. He said that Ishaq Dar also kept claiming that the economy was improving while actually the country was on verge of bankruptcy. He said that the PTI is proud of Malala and he welcomes her on her arrival at Pakistan.

He declared that the PTI would choose a caretaker prime minister with the help of opposition who would hold transparent elections. He said that new delimitations were done in the light of new census and if someone has any objections, he could move court. He said that neither martial law nor judicial martial is coming, adding that the NRO system does not exist anymore. He said that the PTI has been saying since the day first that the Sharif family should give up the path of confrontation and present money trail.

The activists of Pasban staged a protest at Chowk Kumharanwala on Friday to press the government to bring Dr Aafia Siddiqui back from American prison.

Holding placards and banners, the protesters shouted slogans against government and USA. Speaking on this occasion, Pasban leaders Sheikh Maqbool Ahmad, Rizwan Ansari, Mureed Abbas and others said that Islamic society offered complete protection to women but our rulers failed to protect a daughter of nation. Citing India's example, they said that India successfully took back a woman from USA four years ago and today they emerged as world's leading economy. "While on the other hand we are losing our respect and status in the world," they maintained. They said that our own people kidnapped Dr Aafia and handed her over to the Americans which was shameful. They asked the government to take serious and practical steps to bring Dr Aafia back.