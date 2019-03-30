ISLAMABAD- Muhammad Bilal of Punjab becomes the crowned champion of the Jubilee Insurance 44th National Snooker Championship- 2019 after defeating compatriot Asjad Iqbal 8-4 in the final played at Karachi Gymkhana Saturday. Bilal won the first frame 60-54, second 93-0 with a break of 92. He won the third frame 99-0 with a break of 98. Asjad bounced back in and won fourth and fifth frames 127-5, and 97-0. Bilal won the 6th and 7th frames 93-7 and 88-39 but lost 8th frame again 23-110 as Asjad played a break of 110 break. Bilal won 9th frame 92-30 and 10th frame 74-7. He lost 11th frame 35-71 before winning 12th frame and title 77-18 with a break of 76. Bilal pocketed Rs 100,000 cash and trophy, while Asjad get Rs 50,000 cash. Asjad also received highest break award of Rs 10,000 for playing break of 139.
STAFF REPORT
March 31, 2019
