ISLAMABAD- Muhammad Bilal of Punjab becomes the crowned champion of the Jubilee Insurance 44th National Snooker Championship- 2019 after defeating compatriot Asjad Iqbal 8-4 in the final played at Karachi Gymkhana Saturday. Bilal won the first frame 60-54, second 93-0 with a break of 92. He won the third frame 99-0 with a break of 98. Asjad bounced back in and won fourth and fifth frames 127-5, and 97-0. Bilal won the 6th and 7th frames 93-7 and 88-39 but lost 8th frame again 23-110 as Asjad played a break of 110 break. Bilal won 9th frame 92-30 and 10th frame 74-7. He lost 11th frame 35-71 before winning 12th frame and title 77-18 with a break of 76. Bilal pocketed Rs 100,000 cash and trophy, while Asjad get Rs 50,000 cash. Asjad also received highest break award of Rs 10,000 for playing break of 139.