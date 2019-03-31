Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday suggested to Nawaz Sharif that plea bargain was the easy way out and he should return wealth of the nation.

In a tweet, the federal minister said this was the fourth day after release of Nawaz Sharif but he was still not admitted to the hospital.

Fawad wondered whether the aim was to just come out of jail or Nawaz Sharif is waiting for the last week of his bail for illness.

“Again my suggestion is that the easy way is plea-bargain. The money is not of Hassan and Hussain but it is yours (Nawaz). This nation gave you respect three times, return its money,” he added.

In another tweet, Fawad said time is not far away when like other parts of the country, people of Sindh will also get rid of exploitation and oppression, and rule of robbers in the province will come to an end.

Sindhis to get rid of exploitation

He said since Imran Khan reached Sindh, Khurshid Shah lost his sleep as his black deeds were before the court of people in Sindh and his legs were shaking. He said wealth of Sindh was spent in Dubai and London and billions of rupees went abroad through fake bank accounts, models and frontmen.

The minister said this was the money of people of Sindh, adding these people even sold the name of Shaheed Benazir and Bhutto, what else they would have left.