PESHAWAR - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Saturday jointly conducted a raid on the information that a person namely Khan Muhammad son of Qamar Din resident of Darra Adam Khel Kohat is running an illegal business of Hundi and Hawala here.

The joint team of IB Abbottabad and FIA consisted of Inspector Shabir, Inspector Liaqat (IB), Inspector Abid (IB), SI Shujaat, SI Taabish, and FC Imran visited the suspicious place.

An amount of 5,70,000 Pakistani rupees along with four ATM cards, hundreds of receipts, photocopies of CNICs and more than 30 blank cheques have been recovered and were taken into possession on recovery memo.

Khan Muhammad was arrested as per code and FIR No 17/2019 has been registered against the accused in accordance with the concerned sections of law and investigation of the case is entrusted.