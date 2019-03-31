Share:

SIALKOT - Police and the locals saved a girl from forced marriage in the Muzaffarpur area, officials said on Saturday.

According to senior police officials, labourer Abdul Rehman allegedly sold his 12-year-old daughter Kinza to 35-year-old Aamir.

He organised an event to get his daughter married to Aamir when locals alerted the police, the policemen said, adding that Abdur Rehman, Aamir and Nikah Khawan Qari Abdil Hafeez and some other guests were arrested.

The girl told police that her parents allegedly sold her for Rs60,000. Police said they registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the local police claimed to have arrested a teen for cheating in 9th class exam from the centre Govt. High School Daska. Daska City police have registered this case (No. 297/2019) against the accused child candidate Faizan Khalid under section 5 of Punjab Universities and Board Malpractice Act 1950 amended 1999 on the report of Faisal Mehmood (Examination Superintendent Daska). FIR revealed that the accused child candidate Faizan Khalid was found using unfair means during the examination of 9th class during checking at the examination center established in Govt. High School Daska. Police have sent the accused child candidate Faizan Khalid behind the bars after registering a case against him. Local police officials said though the accused was a child but he committed offence of cheating during his examination. Further investigations were underway, in this regard.