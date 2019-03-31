Share:

LARKANA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that politics of ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan revolves only around the NAB cases.

Talking to newsmen in Larkana on Saturday, the PPP chairman said that the prime minister wanted fake cases instituted against his opponents, adding that the premier was never serious about eradicating the menace of corruption. Bilawal vowed he would one day establish such laws in the country, accusing the premier of only seeking to demonstrate his chichi politics. “Khan Sahab’s politics start and end at the NAB,” he said.

While giving his reaction to Prime Minister’s speech in Ghotki, Bilawal said he had seen a report in the media that NAB has evidence against a sitting federal minister and his brother, but the minister would not be arrested because the anti-graft watchdog only practises selective accountability. “We all know that NAB is a black law, designed for political engineering,” maintained Bilawal.

The PPP leader alleged that NAB had played an important role in the appointment of the ‘selected government’, alleging that the Bureau continued to have a hand in running it.

Bilawal said the premier beats the drums of provinces having increased responsibility and questioned why then they are not given their due share of resources. He accused the Centre of stealing the money that belongs to the people and spending them in Islamabad. “This is a red line for PPP and we cannot tolerate it at all,” Bilawal said, adding the PPP would oppose this “conspiracy” at every forum.

In response to a question, Bilawal said he had undertaken his recent train march for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary. “I know that he [Imran Khan] doesn’t go to his constituencies,” he remarked, adding “A selected politician does not give importance to his voters.”

On a question about Afghanistan, Bilawal said “I think the people and representatives of Afghanistan should make decisions about the future of Afghanistan.”

The PPP chief said everyone was hopeful that the steps taken by the US and other countries would bring fruitful results to the long-drawn conflict that had brought so much instability to the region. Bilawal, however, expressed doubts about the process as the people and Afghan representatives were not being taken into confidence.

Bilawal said PM’s recent statement regarding Afghanistan was inappropriate and that the premier should not make statements against the Afghanistan and its elected representatives.