Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah to stop using the names of Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In a tweet,the minister said Khursheed Shah was the main person responsible for destruction of public sector institutions.

خورشیدشاہ اپنے کرتوتوں کو سامنے رکھتے ہوئے بے نظیراور بھٹو کو بیچنا بند کریں، اداروں کی تباھی میں سب سے بڑا حصہ خورشید شاہ کا ہے۔ یہ اس کمیٹی کے سربراہ تھےجنہوں نے اداروں میں میرٹ کے برعکس اور سیاسی بھرتیوں کا انبار لگا دیا جو دیمک اداروں کو لگی اس کا سب سے بڑا کیڑا خورشیدشاہ ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2019

Fawad reminded the PPP leader that he was head of the committee which inducted incompetent cronies on political basis in various institutions and departments.

He said the political inductions in the national institutions destroyed them like termite attack.