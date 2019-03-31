Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed condolence to the families of the victims who lost their lives in a road accident in Bhakkar on Saturday.

In a statement on tweet, he described it as a terrible loss and said his prayers and condolences go to the families of the victims.

Six girls returning from school and their rickshaw driver were killed when a passenger bus rammed into their auto rickshaw on Jhang road in Bhakkar.