Share:

Lahore - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq led a delegation to meet Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence on Saturday. According to a press release, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Shafay Hussain, Ejaz Chaudhry, Dr Shehbaz Gill and Adeel Mirza were also present. The visiting delegates were Dr Shehbaz Gill, Adeel Mirza, Rana Abdul Sami, Nasir Bashir, Khurrum Shehzad. During the meeting, current situation in Punjab came under discussion.