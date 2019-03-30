Share:

Rawalpindi-Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi transferred 3 superintendents of police in the region, informed official sources on Saturday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the office of the provincial police chief, the sources added. According to sources, IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi transferred SP Taimoor Khan (PP/BS-18) and posted him as SP Investigation, Attock, against an existing vacancy. Taimoor Khan, earlier, was serving as Senior Traffic Officer (STO) in Traffic Headquarters at Race Course.

Similarly, Ambreen Ali (PSP/BS-18), who was serving as SP Internal Accountability Branch, Rawalpindi, has also been transferred and posted as Additional SP Investigation, Jhelum, sources said. Raja Shahid Nazir (PP/BS-18), who was posted as SP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Rawalpindi, was transferred and posted as SP Investigation Okara against an existing vacancy.

Separately, a 15-year-old student was killed after a stray bullet hit him while another man got injured after the pistol he was cleaning fired accidently in different parts of city. Rescue 1122 moved the victims to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

According to details, Zain, 15, was going to attend his tuition academy in Dhok Syedan when a stray bullet hit him. In result, the student got unconscious and rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police are investigating the case.

In the second incident, Waqar Ahmed, 25, was cleaning pistol when accidently pulled the trigger firing a bullet that pierced into his leg. The injured man was moved to hospital for medical treatment. The incident took place within limits of PS Morgah.

Meanwhile, Registrar Urban-I/City Magistrate carried out a raid on a shop located at Nankari Bazaar and seized liquid soap that was being sold in bottles despite a ban over the commodity. According to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chaudhry Ali Randhawa, the magistrate raided Sadaqat General Store and arrested the shopkeeper for his involvement in selling liquid soap in dialyser bottle which is prohibited to sale. The First Information Report has also been registered against the accused, the DC said.