Oceanic economy is a practicable factor in the economic growth and sustainable development offering greater opportunities as well as challenges and risks. In the past few decades, Indian Ocean has played a significant role in terms of enabling economic security, international trade, sustainable development, people to people connection, livelihoods and military development. The inception of “blue economy” aims for sustainable development and management of the oceanic resources along with enhancing human welfare in a way to overcome the resources scarcity along with waste disposal.
This concept visualizes ocean as a development spaces in which various activities for instance conservation, sustainable energy production, mineral wealth extraction, bio-prospecting and marine transport are integrated. However, the Indian Ocean States are already contributing to their economies through utilizing the maritime resources including, fisheries, offshore oil and gas, tourism and maritime industries but oceans does not recognizes the geopolitical boundaries along its ecosystems thus raising the competitive exploitation at a very fast speed. In developing states and especially to the people of Pakistan the idea of blue economy is still new but emerging as a significant long term sustainable economic development involving social and environmental factors to boost the country’s GDP.
Seeing through the lens of maritime state, Pakistan has inherited 1050 km long coastline and the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) which covers approximately 240,000 square km with the additional 50,000 km added to Pakistan’s EEZ by the United Nations making it to 290,000 sq km providing ample of economic opportunities for sustainable development in terms of uplifting economic activities, international trade opportunities, employment generation, and strengthening maritime industry. On the daily basis over 15 million barrels of crude oil is shipped right across the Pakistani coast from Gulf States through the Persian Gulf, which increases the importance of unexplored Maritime resources.
After the successful inclusion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and development of Gwadar Port has further strengthened its geo-strategic and geo-military significance as well as increased the geo economic importance of Pakistan in the region2. Understanding the importance of Maritime affairs and its significance towards the national development, it is need of an hour to boost the pace of maritime economy generation and maritime transportation to further enhance the capabilities of local industries; shipping industry, creation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to compete in the international market where the number of shipping is crossed over 6 million active vessels and according to estimates the numbers will be doubled by the year 2020 worldwide.
In the past two decades, the Indian Ocean has gained significance with the emerging maritime strategies and doctrines in the perspective of sea power and exploiting maritime resources to generate economy vis a vis military substance. As the world is modernizing the importance of sea and land connectivity is growing at a fast pace for instance, the economic prosperity through seas and oceans to protect the national interests against non-traditional threats are the emerging factor3.
The constant shifts in the paradigm of Indian Ocean have enforced to realize that the objectives of maritime economy cannot be achieved without sustained maritime security. With the growing times the horizon of security is overlapping with economy, environment and strategic spheres. However, in contemporary scenario, Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in developing the blue economy aligning with maritime security objectives.
The present Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi envisioned for developing a strong maritime military muscle to protect the maritime interests of Pakistan. Similarly, the maritime doctrine of Pakistan brings the attention towards the strong maritime muscle in terms of merchant marine, harbours, shipyards, ship repair facilities, marine scientific research and other supporting programs under the umbrella of maritime industry, all shielded by a robust navy. It will not only strengthen the maritime zone but stands firm in protecting and preserving the maritime interests of the state via maritime diplomacy along with creating awareness in general public, media, public-private industry to portray a comprehensive picture of the national maritime challenges and the way forward to overcome the hurdles. Further, to exploit the untapped economic opportunities from the maritime sector, Pakistan Navy is keenly working to attain sustainable blue economy. In a visit to Malaysia the Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi has proposed that Malaysia and Pakistan through joint venture can build a sustainable blue economy to avail economic opportunities as well as strengthening the naval ties.
The diversity of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and especially the location of Gwadar Port have captured the spot light due to the geo-strategic importance in the region. It will connect Central Asian Republics (CARs) to the world through Pakistan as a center point where most of the routes converge at one point. According to estimates China’s 75 percent of transportation and trade with Central Asian Republics (CARs) will pass through utilizing these routes where oil, coal and agricultural products will be shipped from the Gwadar port hence making it a key commercial center for the economic belt. Realizing the potential of sustained maritime industry by opening new ventures of economic cooperation will have meaningful consequences on the global economy and politics. Likewise, it will bring ample of new opportunities for the business sector to increases access in the global market as well as will be beneficial in generating new employment opportunities.
The significance of the emerging blue economy is dependent on the sustainable use of oceanic resources as they are essential for the development of Pakistan’s maritime sector. The Naval Chief in a conference stated, “On our national front, Pakistan has commenced ‘Regional Maritime Security Patrols’ (RMSP) which aims to maintain security posture in critical sea areas and choke points in the Indian Ocean”. Keeping in view Pakistan’s strategic location in context with developing maritime economy, stronger maritime security through stronger navy is the need of the hour to be prepared for the challenges and to chalk down the effective strategies for the development of the maritime sector.
Coastal and Marine tourism refers to sea and land based activities along with other recreational activities. It promotes tourism and also significantly boosts economic development by bringing foreign exchange earnings of import and export related goods and services; contributes to government revenues and helps in generating new employment opportunities. Although, Pakistan has no comprehensive assessment of coastal and marine tourism but apart from Karachi coast, most part of the coastline is free from pollution and offer pristine environment for the tourists with the availability of Pre-requisite road infrastructure to promote Marine Aqua-tourism.
Pakistan Navy has also drawn the attention towards the importance of developing marine tourism which will help in assisting the promotion of the blue economy4. This untapped sector has a huge potential if exploited to its true potential it will directly contribute to the GDP. Similarly, if Balochistan can be developed on the same lines it will not only attract tourists from within the country but has a capacity to attract foreign tourists and will contribute in the economy as well as portray a peaceful picture of the country.
The geo-strategic location of Pakistan on the most critical maritime route in the Indian Ocean where 80 percent of the world’s seaborne trade passes through the Strait of Malacca, an important sea line of communications (SLOCs) and chokepoint across the world. Therefore, if utilized to its true potential Pakistan can convert the vast area of
Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) into a hub of blue economy owing to its potential in maritime and energy resources.