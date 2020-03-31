Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Monday approved the position papers of six projects worth Rs133.466 billion.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) presided over by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, approved two Position Papers worth Rs466.264 million and recommended four Position Papers worth Rs133 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

Planning Secretary Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through videoconference. Projects related to Health, Physical Planning & Housing, Transport & Communication and Water Resources were considered during the meeting.

Health related project from Govt. of Punjab namely ‘Punjab Human Capital Investment project” worth Rs52800 million was referred to ECNEC. The project envisages increasing the access to quality health, education and social protection services among poor and vulnerable households in 11 districts of the Punjab. The project envisages increasing the access to quality health, education and social protection services among poor and vulnerable households in 11 districts of the Punjab to increase qualitative and quantities improvements in Punjab’s Human Development Index (HDI) and related social indicators. The project has been proposed to be financed through World Bank, IDA credit of $200 million and $130 million as counterpart funding by government of the Punjab through its existing development and recurrent budget.

Two Position Papers related to Physical Planning & Housing were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Construction of Admin Block, Magazine Quarter Guard, Barracks, MT Shed, Horse Stable & Parade Ground in Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad” worth Rs. 280 million was approved in the meeting. Second Position Paper titled “Construction of 4 Nos, B type Police Station in Various Sector of Islamabad” worth Rs. 185.416 million was also approved in the meeting.

Two Position papers related to Transport & Communications were presented namely “Peshawar Northern Bypass” worth Rs21338.05 million and “Up-gradation , widening and Construction of Surab- Hoshab Road N-85 (454 km)” worth Rs28823.549 million both were referred to ECNEC for further approval. The last project relating to Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkawa “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project” worth Rs30048.747 million was also referred to ECNEC for further approval.