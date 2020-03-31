TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN - The city reported its first coronavirus positive case on Monday.
According to Dr Mohammad Ali Memon, the coronavirus test of Manzoor Ahmed Memon, 70, was found positive. The man had returned from Raiwind a few days ago where he had gone to attend a religious congregation (tableeghi ijtama). Following confirmation of the presence of virus in him, the Health Department also conducted tests of his family members.
Hospital sources said Manzoor’s wife and whole family members were quarantined at their home in Naseerabad Mohallah with due police and Rangers’ security.
Focal Person for COVID-19, T.M.Khan Dr Muhammad Ali Memon visited the patient’s house and briefed his mother and other family members about sensitivity of the situation.
The family members assured the visiting official of their full cooperation.
However, the district health officer was not forthcoming when asked to comment on the first case of Covid-19 reported from the city.