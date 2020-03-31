Share:

MOL Pakistan donates Rs3m for 4 quarantine facilities in Islamabad

PR

ISLAMABAD

Under its corporate social responsibility program, MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V. has donated Rs3 million for establishing 4 quarantine facilities at different localities in Islamabad.

This support has been planned in consultation with MNA Ali Nawaz Awan and through the offices of the Islamabad Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmad and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat. The quarantine facilities will be established at Hajj Complex, Sector I- 9, Pak-China Friendship Centre and ChatthaBakhtawar.

MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V is a socially responsible company which has always maintained its practice of stepping up in times of need. With the current crisis of the corona pandemic, MOL Pakistan has stepped up to play its role like it did before.

Commenting on the occasion, MOL Group Regional Vice President Middle East Africa & Pakistan, Ali Murtaza Abbas said, “We are proud of our efforts in these times of crisis and will do whatever we can to halt the progress of this deadly Corona virus.

ACCA calls for increase in govt spending to recoup COVID-19

Pr

Lahore

In its latest Economic Briefing, ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has shared exclusive insights into the economic consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic and has urged governments around the world to work on large scale fiscal action to help businesses recoup losses and prevent massive unemployment. The measures introduced by governments in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus are having a dramatic effect on huge swathes of economic activity. There is the direct loss of output and employment caused by the closure of hotels, shops, restaurants, the reduction in travel and, in some areas, complete lockdown. In businesses that continue to operate with employees working from home, productivity and output will suffer. Such economic pain is being felt simultaneously across the majority of the global economy.

KWSB donates Rs22m to Sindh govt coronavirus emergency fund

PR

Karachi

A cheque presentation ceremony was held at the Sindh Bank Head Office on March 30, 2020. The contribution was from the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) for Rs22,173,913 for sindh government coronavirus emergency fund. The cheque was presented by Syed Wajid Ali on behalf of KWSB Managing Director Mr. Asad Ullah Khan to Sindh Bank Ltd President/CEO Mr. Imran Samad.

The cheque has been deposited in the Govt of Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Account so that the funds can be utilized in providing relief for the coronavirus pandemic in the province of Sindh.

‘Millions of Meals’ launched to feed virus-affected people

PR

LAHORE

PepsiCo Pakistan has announced the launch of ‘Million of Meals’ program.

Through this program, the company is partnering with reputed charitable organisations to make millions of meals available to communities nationwide, impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Millions of Meals program is one example of how PepsiCo is providing critical support to communities affected by COVID-19 around the world.

The ‘millions of meals’ program is partly funded by The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo.

The PepsiCo Foundation is investing to aid the most vulnerable in numerous countries and is partnering with peers and the public sector to maximize impact.

PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan CEO Furqan Ahmed Syed said, “In the face of this unprecedented crisis, PepsiCo will be at the forefront of providing assistance to the most vulnerable. We are identifying passionate and dedicated partners who can very quickly make “Millions of meals” available to those in need. We are a resilient nation and we will overcome this challenge together.”