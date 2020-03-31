Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the government believes in freedom of expression.

Talking to the media organisations’ owners and journalists here, who called on her, she said the government would continue to provide facilities for responsible journalism. She further said that settlement of the issue of payment of arrears to the media organisations was underway. Issues confronting the media industry, particularly a relief package for media workers in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, came up under discussion at the meeting. Firdous said journalism and democracy go together.