Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address as disappointing.

The PML-N leader said in her statement that the speech of ‘confused’ prime minister was full of confusion which is a proof that he has no strategy to save the nation from coronavirus.

People were fooled in the name of dam earlier, and now they are being ‘damn fooled’ in the name of tiger force, she said while adding that a common man will not get any relief from the PM’s relief fund.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the premier should have told the nation that how many ventilators have been purchased to save lives. She requested the PM to not address the nation again which will be a big relief for people.

It is pertinent here to mention that PM Imran Khan had addressed the nation on Monday and announced the launch of coronavirus relief fund. He said war against coronavirus will be won through proper strategy and there should be no haste in any decision regarding lockdown of whole country.

The Prime Minister said the world is fighting against the coronavirus according to their capacity. He said the only country that has remained successful so far in this struggle is China that put 20 million people under lockdown to overcome COVID-19.

Imran Khan said if Pakistan had similar situation like China, he could have shut down the whole cities. However, twenty five percent of our population lives under the poverty line and additional twenty percent is on the borderline.