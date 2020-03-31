Share:

LAHORE - Accountability Court on Monday gave prime accused Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Abbas immunity from physical appearances before the court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case.

According to the details, the immunity had been granted till a formal reference was submitted against the accused by the anti-graft body investigating the case. The court said that the accused would be called to court after the reference was submitted.

Consular representing Sharif family said that all three suspects in the case had received bails from the high court. The Sharif family had been accused of using Chaudhary Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.