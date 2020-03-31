Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 62 paisas in interbank on Monday and traded at Rs166.16 against Rs165.54 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs163 and Rs165.5 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs1.51 and traded at Rs184.23 against the last closing of Rs182.72 on last trading day. The Japanese yen appreciated by 02 paisa to close at Rs1.54 whereas an increase of Rs3.60 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs205.77 as compared to its last closing of Rs202.17. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham decreased by 15 paisas and 17 paisas, to close at Rs44.22 and Rs45.23 respectively.