While responding to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday clarified that unverified coronavirus testing kits have not been imported.

The NDMA spokesperson said in his statement that all testing kits are being received through the Pakistani embassy in China and are verified by the Chinese government.

Earlier today, Fawad Chaudhry had warned the provincial governments and the NDMA of unverified coronavirus testing kits present in large numbers.

The federal minister tweeted that many lives will be put in danger if an affected patient is declared healthy by the testing kit.

Fawad Chaudhry urged the provincial governments and the NDMA to import verified testing kits until the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) verifies the local made kits.