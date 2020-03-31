Share:

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi has announced to donate ten million rupees to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

Taking to twitter on Tuesday, Javed Afridi said that Zalmi Foundation would donate Rs 10 million to the Corona Relief Fund.

He hoped that every Pakistani would be able to play his role in these difficult times and he also requested them to contribute to the Corona Relief Fund.

The Chairman Peshawar Zalmi also requested everyone to stay home and take all precautions.

Meanwhile, an awareness campaign against the coronavirus was also underway through Peshawar Zalmi, as several Zalmi star cricketers have released special video messages to educate the masses.

The awareness campaign was being done in languages including English, Sindhi and Pashto from all Zalmi Platforms.