ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari on Monday filed Rs 1billion defamation suit against Pakistan Muslim League senior leader and MNA Khawaja Asif over an allegation regarding his involvement in allowing pilgrims to return to Pakistan through Taftan border without necessary arrangements.

On March 22nd, 2020, Khawaja Asif said in a tweet, “government inaction is causing faster spreading of coronavirus in Pakistan than even Italy. Imran Khan, Zafar Mirza, Zulfi Bukhari and Buzdar are directly responsible for the deaths that will result. Their hands are soaked in blood.”

In the notice, Zulifkar Bukhari said that “by making and disseminating these defamatory statements you have inevitably injured my standing both at home and abroad. [The allegations] are likely to cause me financial loss, but also risk me being stigmatized and shunned in social circles.”

He demanded that the PML-N leaders “withdraw, recall and retract the said defamatory imputation,” tender a proper public apology and have the same be broadcast and disseminated promptly, as the original defamatory statement was also broadcast and widely disseminated. He warned that if this not done within 14 days, he would file Rs 1 Billion suit in both Pakistan and the UK.

Last Saturday, Bukhari had indicated that he would take legal action against Khawaja Asif for levelling a false accusation that he was involved in allowing pilgrims to go to their homes without completing 14-day quarantine at Taftan.

He said It was a blatant lie and slander from the opposition leader and for this and he will take Khawaja Asif to the court. He denied his reported role or influence in giving permission to the pilgrims who had recently returned from Iran via Taftan border.