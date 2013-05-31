

ISLAMABAD - The incoming Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif is all set to come up with a small Punjab cabinet consisting of around 12 ministers, in the first phase.

Party sources said the Punjab cabinet, with chances of final expansion in a few weeks time, will be small in size. And the demanding incoming chief minister is very firm to elevate a mix match of party loyalists, old guards and professionals to give results in a short span of time.

For the moment the veteran Rana Sanaullah Khan is all set to grab the cabinet slot again with Law and Parliamentary Affairs as his ministry. Rana is a key Shahbaz Sharif aide who rose to prominence in the post-1999 military coup scenario. He remained MPA in 1993 and 1997. He was behind bars and faced worst kind of torture during the Musharraf's early days, and finally made it to the Sharif inner circles. He is now considered the top aide to Shahbaz Sharif, wielding considerable influence in the provincial administration. Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, the old guard, is also general secretary of the PML-N Punjab chapter. He is another sure shot for the cabinet slot. Ashfaq Sarwar is considered a key aide to Ch Nisar Ali Khan, the party stalwart from Potohar region.

Malik Nadeem Kamran, the former Shahbaz cabinet minister, will also make it to the cabinet this time. A strong political personality from Sahiwal region, he is considered one of the favourites of the incoming chief minister. Yawar Zaman from Okara, Aayaz, Bhaba from Vihari are also set for cabinet slots. Syed Zaeem Qadri, who returned successful second time from Lahore, can grab the key Finance or Education Ministry. Qadri rose to prominence during the opposition days of Ch Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister. Prior to that he struggled against the military regime from the PML-N folds. Qadri also remained spokesman of Nawaz Sharif for a brief stint when the later was in exile in Saudi Arabia. In the last set-up under Shahbaz Sharif, he was advisor on education when PPP ministers were made to quit the provincial cabinet.

Likewise, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, an important political figure from Lahore, a lynchpin of Arain clan of the area and the son of former Lahore mayor Shujaur Rehman, is all set to become a minister with Excise and Taxation as his expected portfolio. Khalil Tahir Sindhu will also be a minister, while Khawaja Salman Rafiq is expected to become an advisor to the chief minister on health. Salman Rafiq is the younger brother of Khawaja Saad Rafiq, the PML-N leader, is all set to become the federal minister.

Salman, like his brother, faced hard times during the military regime as both the brothers remained behind bars repeatedly, in those days. During the last strike of young doctors, that got nasty and prolonged due to various reasons, Salman was the key negotiator from the government side.

As far as speaker and deputy speaker office are concerned, the PML-N might repeat the Rana Iqbal and Rana Mashood duo. In case of some changes, Rana Mashood can be made provincial minister. Afzal Sahi, the former Punjab Assembly speaker during 2002-7, is another contender for speaker's slot. In case, Rana Iqbal is elevated as Governor, Sahi can also make it to the seat of the speaker, it was learnt. Sajid Zia from Lahore adds: The outgoing cabinet of Shahbaz-led Punjab government had seven ministers in all, while eight ministerial portfolios were held by the former chief minister himself in a bid to advance the cause of austerity and avoid burden on the state exchequer.

This time round total number of PML-N MPAs in Punjab is 266 and for proportionate representation at least two members from each of the nine divisions will be drawn by new provincial cabinet. The number of its members, according to sources, may go up to two dozen in the final run. Unlike the former Punjab government, sources say, Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister will keep minimum number of ministries with him.

In the first phase of Punjab cabinet, sources say, consideration is being given to the various names on which a final word will come from PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and chief minister-designate Shahbaz Sharif in due course. Nevertheless, four former ministers – Rana Sanaullah Khan, Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman, Malik Nadeem Kamran and Iqbal Channar – are likely to be retained in incoming cabinet.

Moreover, names of three to four former MPAs along with certain newcomers are also under consideration of PML-N leadership for inclusion to new cabinet.

Sources however say Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan is interested in getting portfolio for law, and is being backed by Lahore-based supporters within party ranks.

But they add Rana Sanaullah Khan may find favour with Shahbaz Sharif for this portfolio, and Rana Mashhood may be given Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs instead.

Interestingly, Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman will be holding the portfolio for Excise and Taxation leaving Education Ministry with Zaeem Hussain Qadri in new cabinet. Sources however say PML-N is still weighing options for the portfolio for finance since it believes the purpose of formulating farsighted economic policies is best-served by having a prudent personality in charge at this time of financial crisis.

It is expected that name of Punjab ministers can be finalized in two to three days by PML-N leadership.