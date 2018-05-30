Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-After the completion of its mechanical tests, the Unit 2 of the AJK-based Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has also been successfully synchronised with the national grid.

Media wing of Wapda said on Wednesday that the unit has generated up to 185 MW electricity on trial basis. The unit will gradually attain its maximum generation capacity i.e. 242.25 MW in due course of time. The Unit 2 will also undergo reliability test and reliability period in accordance with the contractual obligations.

It is worth mentioning here that Unit No 3, currently in its 30-day reliability period since May 18, has also been contributing 242.25 MW power to its full capacity to the national grid. Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project located in Muzaffarabad district of AJK, has so far injected about 90 million units of electricity to the system, which equals to a revenue of Rs1 billion.

The 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has four generating units, each of them having a generation capacity of 242.25 MW. Overall completion of the project is scheduled by July this year.