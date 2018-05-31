Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Quetta and addressed officers and faculty of Command and Staff College.

COAS said that through great sacrifices of security forces and the nation we are on positive trajectory of peace and stability, said an ISPR Press release.

The job is not completed yet and we have to carry forward the gains towards enduring peace, he said.

Acknowledging and hailing contributions and performance of young officers in the operations, COAS advised them to continue excelling in profession.

Later, the COAS visited Headquarters Southern Command, Quetta where he was briefed about the progress of border fencing along the Balochistan portion of Pak-Afghan border, Quetta Safe City Project and ‘Khushal Balochistan’ initiative. COAS expressed his satisfaction on progress of the socio-economic and security initiatives.