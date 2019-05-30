Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has constituted a committee which will propose/suggest amendments in the PHF Constitution. “PHF president Brig (r) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has set up a seven-member committee to complete its task with responsibility and as soon as possible,” said PHF spokesman here on Thursday. The PHF president has formed the committee comprising Muhammad Saeed Khan Peshawar (convener) while its members were Lt Col (r) Muhammad Asif Naz Khokhar, Lahore, Muhammad Ramzan Jamali, Larkana, Amjad Pervaiz Satti, Quetta, Rana Mujahid Ali, PHF legal advisor. Raja Ghanzafar Ali is the committee secretary.