PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here on Thursday said that the Pakhtun nation is being pushed towards bloodshed once again through a planned conspiracy, adding attacks on State institutions are totally intolerable.

Advising Bilawal Bhutto, he said that Bilawal should focus on welfare of Sindh rather than worrying for MNAs and PTM leaders Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar, detained by the forces for their attack on security check-post at North Waziristan while leading a mob. Both detained Parliamentarians would face action according to law of the land, he added.

Talking to media men at his residence at Shangla, he said that Pakhtuns are patriotic people and the process of rehabilitation and reimbursement of losses faced by the tribal people has been started.

Shaukat said that Pak-Army is an important institution of the State and anyone conspiring against the Armed Forces would be taken to task.

Information Minister further said that since last 15 years our region is facing the curse of terrorism and it was only due to sacrifices of our valiant forces and patriotic people, peace has been restored.

He said that only two people are indulging in disrupting the peaceful environment, adding, we cannot allow anyone to misguide people.

We cannot allow any foreign agenda to be implemented in our motherland, he said ,adding, innocent people were incited against Pakistan Army which is incomprehensible and unacceptable.

Pakhtun nation only want development and prosperity in their area.

The Minister added that 80 per cent people gave mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and how could anyone else claim responsibility of representation of Pakhtuns.

Shaukat said that Bilawal would be first taught politics and law then concentrate on Sindh’s development where booti mafia was rampant in Education Department and HIV/AIDs out of control in Rotudero area.

He said that Opposition party workers have developed a trend of escorting their leaders while appearing before the court of law ,adding, he asked whether Bilawal had gone to replying questions regarding corruption in NAB headquarters or had attacked them.

He predicted Opposition campaign against government will only run on social media after Eid as they do not have the support of the nation.