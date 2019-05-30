Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday restored Shah Dost as Quetta Regional Cricket Association (QRCA) president. After resorting Shah Dost as QRCA president, the honorable court has ordered to send back the case to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) adjudicator to decide about it. It is worth mentioning here that the PCB had suspended Shah Dost as QRCA chief and also de-notified him as a member of PCB Board of Governors. Meanwhile, advocate Shaigan Ijaz, lawyer of Shah Dost, has said that the decision of Lahore High Court is a victory of truth. He added that the PCB took a biased and one-sided decision against Shah Dost, who is now restored and his case has been sent back to adjudicator. “I hope a fair and just decision will be made by the adjudicator.”