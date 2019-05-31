Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday called for record of the attack on the PTV building in Islamabad when the PTI had staged a prolonged sit-in in the federal capital.

The order was passed on a petition seeking disqualification of Imran Khan as prime minister. The petition said that the long march and sit-in had been staged despite court order against such a step.

During the sit-in, the petition alleged, Imran Khan incited people not to pay government taxes or utilities bills.

LEGAL NOTICE SENT TO PM

A Lahore-based lawyer has sent a legal notice to the prime minister for allowing Jahangir Khan Tareen to participate in the official meetings despite the latter’s disqualification by the Supreme Court.

The notice said that the prime minister was violating the apex court’s decision by according permission to Tareen.

Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers

An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam till June 13.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings wherein National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) officials produced Khawaja Salman Rafique. The investigation officer assured the court that the reference against Khawaja brothers would be filed soon, in response to a court query.

The court was also apprised that Khawaja Saad Rafique was in Islamabad to attend the session of National Assembly.

At this, the court directed for filing the reference as soon as possible, besides extending judicial remand of Khawaja brothers till June 13.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers’ post arrest bail petitions were pending before a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench.

Khawaja brothers were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 after a LHC division dismissed their pre-arrest bail petitions.

The bureau had alleged that Khawaja brothers launched Paragon City housing project through their “benamidars”. The Paragon City was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority, it added.

It further alleged that the suspects along with other accomplices cheated public at large and obtained illegal financial benefits from the funds of the society.

Defamation suit against

Meesha adjourned

A sessions court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi till June 11.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Ali Zafar’s four more witnesses were cross examined.

All witnesses stated that no incident of harassment alleged by Meesha Shafi took place during the jamming session held on December 22, 2017.

The court adjourning further hearing till June 11 summoned Ali Zafar’s manager and other witnesses for cross examination. It is pertinent to mention here that Flute player Baqir Abbass and singer Kanza Munir and five others witnesses had already recorded their statements before the court.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment. He denied all allegations levelled against him in a statement by Meesha Shafi. In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on more than one occasion.