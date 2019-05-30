Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has suspended Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) and constituted a high powered committee to probe the affairs of the body. “For quite some time, controversy is raging in the Karachi Hockey Association as to the bonafide of the office bearers. Efforts were made to resolve, which did not fructify and litigation ensued in the court of law with one group securing stay order against the other. It has seriously impeded the progress of the game as also created misgivings amongst the factions deepening down to the lower level,” said PHF spokesman here on Thursday. He said keeping in view the ongoing situation and the affairs of the KHA, PHF head took the extreme decision to suspend the body. The committee comprised of Lt Col (r) Muhammad Asif Naz Khokhar (convener), Amjad Pervaiz Satti Ajmal Khan Lodhi and Muhammad Danish Kaleem (members). The KHA will remain suspended till receipt of the committee’s recommendations. “The committee will also review the cases of similar nature in allover Pakistan and formulate recommendations for their settlement,” he said.