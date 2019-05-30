Share:

LOS ANGELES (CM) - Rita Ora is set to perform at a fundraising concert in aid of Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity.

The Duke of Sussex will take to the stage at the Sentebale Audi Concert on June 11 at Hampton Court Palace, where he will welcome the 28-year-old pop star alongside George the Poet and other acts which are yet to be announced.

A post from the charity’s Twitter account read: ‘’His Royal Highness, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the Sentebale Audi Concert in the stunning grounds of Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday 11 June 2019! Come and join The Duke and some of the biggest global performers to help #Sentebale’s work (sic)’’

The 34-year-old royal founded the charity alongside Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso in 2006, to support children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi - countries where HIV remains a leading cause of death.

In a statement, Richard Miller, Sentebale’s chief executive, said: ‘’We’re delighted that Prince Seeiso and some of our advocacy champions will be joining.