SIALKOT - The robbers rule the roost in Sialkot district as they loot citizens in broad daylight due to alleged police negligence.

It has been learnt that even police personnel are not safe now as an ASI named Zahid Imran was shot at and injured after brutal physical torture by three unknown armed men for offering resistance to their robbery bid near village Ghartal-Gojra, Daska tehsil.

According to the FIR, ASI Zahid Imran, deputed at Sialkot Saddr police station, was on his way home in a car the other night when three unknown armed men intercepted him. They thrashed the ASI with wooden sticks and axes. When the ASI resisted, the accused shot him in his both legs. The accused also struck his neck with axes. They also snatched Rs30,000, official documents and a cell phone from the ASI and fled away, firing shots into the air. Later, locals shifted the injured ASI to Daska Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Divisional Headquarters Hospital Gujranwala due to his critical condition. On the report of the victim ASI, Bambaanwala police registered a case against the accused. Meanwhile, two unknown robbers snatched a motorcycle at gunpoint from two local traders namely Ilyas and his brother Afzaal near village Veerwala-Satrah, Daska tehsil. Unknown thieves took away the motorcycle of local trader Rehman Elahi from a local plaza at Lorry Adda Sialkot.

Moreover, four unknown dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash, electronics and other valuables (worth hundreds of thousands of rupees) at gunpoint from the house of local landlord Rustam in village Aulakh Awanaan-Muradpur near Sialkot. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest so far.