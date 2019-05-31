Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday referred a bail matter to the Sindh High Court (SHC) and asked the accused to submit his bail application before high court.

A three-member Bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the bail matter of murder accused Jehangir through videolink from SC Karachi Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that his client killed Azhar Ali and he was in jail since November 2015.

The Chief Justice remarked that the trial was stopped since last three years and the accused was in jail.

He asked the counsel that it was strange that he was not arguing about bail in the high court. If the trial was delayed then the law itself allowed bail, he stated.

He asked the counsel it seemed that he was not serious about the matter of bail.

He observed that the SHC spent five years to decide a pre-arrest bail case. The Chief Justice remarked that the directions were issued to the Chief Justice SHC for early hearing of cases.