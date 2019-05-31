Share:

HYDERABAD : The Sindh High Court has put the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other respondents on notice in a petition concerning monetary fraud allegedly conducted by a non-governmental organisation with the farmers. According to the details, a mechanic of solar tube wells Saleemuddin, who belongs to Tando Allahyar district, alleged in a petition that a Punjab based NGO swindled over Rs 12 million through him from 21 farmers.

He told the court that he was approached by Muhammad Saad Farooqui of Dera Ismail Khan based Ikhlas Welfare Society who offered him Rs 30,000 per month salary if he arranged his meetings with the prospective buyers.

He claimed that he arranged several meetings of Farooqui with the farmers among whom 21 paid the NGO Rs 560,000 each. Saleemuddin claimed that once the amount was deposited in Farooqui’s account the person disappeared.

He said that following his disappearance the people who deposited the amount started to give him threats while asking him to return the amount.

Saleemuddin apprised the court that he lodged complaints against Farooqui with the police in Sindh and Punjab as well as with the FIA.

The petitioner prayed the court to order the FIA conduct a probe and recover the amount.