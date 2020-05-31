MARDAN - Two more people died of corona virus in the district taking the virus death toll to 29 while 9 more people tested positive for corona virus during the last 24 hours, health sources said yesterday.
The sources added that 2,072 tests were conducted in the district so far out of them 1,233 people were tested negative for corona virus.
Around 244 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district.
The sources added that a total of 39,301 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.
Meanwhile, the district administration on the directives of deputy commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir continued the crackdown against the shopkeepers who are involved in price.
The district administration checked 145 shops, warning notices were issued to 64 shops while 9 people were arrested for violation of the lockdown and the exploitation of customers and overcharging the customers in different areas of the district and also sealed 5 shops while 30 shops found violating the SOPs of COVID-19.
The district administration imposed Rs 50,000 fine on 23 different shopkeepers for violation of lockdown and the exploitation of customers.
The district administration has urged the local people to stay home in order to protect themselves and others against corona.