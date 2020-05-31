Share:

MARDAN - Two more people died of corona virus in the district taking the vi­rus death toll to 29 while 9 more people tested positive for coro­na virus during the last 24 hours, health sources said yesterday.

The sources added that 2,072 tests were conducted in the dis­trict so far out of them 1,233 peo­ple were tested negative for coro­na virus.

Around 244 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district.

The sources added that a total of 39,301 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.

Meanwhile, the district adminis­tration on the directives of depu­ty commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir continued the crackdown against the shopkeepers who are involved in price.

The district administration checked 145 shops, warning no­tices were issued to 64 shops while 9 people were arrested for violation of the lockdown and the exploitation of customers and overcharging the customers in different areas of the district and also sealed 5 shops while 30 shops found violating the SOPs of COVID-19.

The district administration im­posed Rs 50,000 fine on 23 differ­ent shopkeepers for violation of lockdown and the exploitation of customers.

The district administration has urged the local people to stay home in order to protect them­selves and others against corona.