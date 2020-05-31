Share:

ATTOCK - “My brother was kidnapped at gun point two days ago but police are neither taking any action to recover him nor registering an FIR and now I have knocked the door of Sessions Judge to get justice.” Syed Safdar Abbas Bokhari said this while talking to newsmen.While giving details, he said that he along with his father and brother Syed Jarar Abbas Shah r/o Kamrawas on his way to his uncle’s house when near Kamra Link road 7, unknown armed and masked men stopped their car, got hold his brother Jarar, and made him sit in their pick-up. The kidnappers while taking away his brother threatened him and his father of dire consequences and also took away the keys of their car. He said that the matter was immediately brought into the knowledge of Police Emergency Service and later Saddar police station was also informed but despite the passage of three days, neither FIR has been registered nor any other action has been taken to recover his kidnapped brother. He said the motive behind the kidnaping of his brother was unknown and said that the life of his brother might be at stake. Syed Safdar Abbas said that now he has approached sessions judge Attock to get justice. Syed Jarar Abbas Bokhari is close relative of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed ZulfiBokhari and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari.