ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday expressed grief over the demise of Mirza Habibur Rehman, brother of prominent PPP leader Mirza Abdul Rehman.

In a condolence message to Mirza Abdul Rehman, PPP France Vice President Mirza Atiqur Rehman, and PPP Gujar Khan General Secretary Mirza Mohammed Ramzan, Bilawal condoled with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

PPP leaders Rehman Malik, Nayyar Bokhari, Nafisa Shah and Farhatullah Babar also condoned with the bereaved family.