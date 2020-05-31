Share:

Attock - The number of COVID-19 cases continue to escalate in Attock also as eight patients were tested positive during the last two days and among them is a senior official of health department, raising the tally of the patients to 141, District Health Department confirmed on Saturday.

According to District Attockfocalperson for COVID-19, DrAsifArbabNiazi, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) HasanabdalDrNaeemAkhter is among newly detected patients of the district and admitted to THQ hospital, six are fromAttock and two from Pindigheb. Responding to a question, he said that all eight persons tested positive are local transmission cases.

He said that the number of suspected cases in the district reached 2195 while screening of as many as 5820persons has been carried out till Friday. He said that result of as many as 177 suspects is awaited. He said that at present 10 positive patients are under treatment at different hospitals including two in PAC Hospital KamraCantt, two in district headquarters hospital, three in THQ Hospital Hazro while one each at CMH Attock, PIMS Islamabad and THQ Hassanabdal are in stable condition. He added that 40 positive patients including 37 expatriate Pakistanis who recently returned from UAE through special repatriation flights are isolated at different quarantine centers of district while 31 other positive patients are home quarantined. Responding a question, he said that those under treatment at different hospitals or quarantine centers are asymptomatic and stable.