LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday ordered the district judiciary to resume its regular working from tomorrow (Monday June 1) following the standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued for COVID-19 prevention. According to a LHC spokesman, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had directed all District and Sessions Judges (D&SJs) to ensure regular working of courts and presence of judicial officers in their respective district from June 1. He said the authority had also asked all D&SJs to ensure strict implementation on the SOPs issued by the government for the prevention of coronavirus. “No one will be allowed to enter court premises without wearing of a mask and gloves”, he added. It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had restricted functioning of the district courts to urgent matters only in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on March 23.