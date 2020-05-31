MARDAN - Police on Saturday launched a crackdown against the narcotics smugglers and drug-peddlers and arrested 16 drug-peddlers including 3 members of narcotics inter-district smuggling gang and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics, a senior police officer said.
District police officer (DPO) Muhammad Sajjad Khan while talking to media here said that the Mardan police had launched a crackdown against the narcotics dealers in the district. He added that the police yesterday arrested 16 drug-peddlers including 3 members of a narcotics smuggling gang. He added that police also recovered 353 gram of Ice, 19 kg of hashish and 3 bottles of wine.
The DPO added that drug-peddlers and narcotic smugglers have become risk for life of the people and especially youth and students. He added that the police has already conducted an awareness campaign in the district and arranged meetings in the education instructions and make students and youth aware about the destruction of drugs use.