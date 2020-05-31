Share:

MARDAN - Police on Saturday launched a crackdown against the narcotics smugglers and drug-ped­dlers and arrested 16 drug-peddlers including 3 members of narcotics inter-district smuggling gang and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics, a se­nior police officer said.

District police officer (DPO) Muhammad Sajjad Khan while talking to me­dia here said that the Mar­dan police had launched a crackdown against the narcotics dealers in the district. He added that the police yesterday arrested 16 drug-peddlers includ­ing 3 members of a nar­cotics smuggling gang. He added that police also re­covered 353 gram of Ice, 19 kg of hashish and 3 bottles of wine.

The DPO added that drug-peddlers and narcot­ic smugglers have become risk for life of the peo­ple and especially youth and students. He added that the police has already conducted an awareness campaign in the district and arranged meetings in the education instructions and make students and youth aware about the de­struction of drugs use.