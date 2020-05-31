Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nimra Khan is a Pakistani actress and director. She made her acting debut with a brief role in comedy series Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga (2013). She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Meherbaan (2017), Uraan (2019), Khoob Seerat (2020) and Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon (2020). In 2016, Khan made her film debut with Blind Love. Recently, she got married with her love of life and this news got viral on the internet very much. In this picture, she is smiling and posing with her little sister, wearing gorgeous matching ensembles in deep blue shade.