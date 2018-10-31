Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 78-year-old retired teacher of government school was allegedly abducted by four armed men from Bajar Road near Malpur Morr the remit of Police Station (PS) Wah Cantt, informed official sources on Tuesday. The abducted school teacher was identified as Zahid Khan Qureshi.

The armed men also shot and injured the son of the abducted teacher upon showing resistance. Rescue 1122 moved the victim identified as Hafeez ur Rehman to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment, sources said.

According to sources, Hafeez ur Rehman told police that he along with his father Zahid Khan Qureshi was busy in construction work at their plot located at Bajar Road near Malpur Road when a car bearing registration number LEI-506 stopped near them. He added that four men armed with pistols and a Kalashnikov stepped down from the car and abducted his father. “The armed men dragged my father and bundled him into a car forcefully,” the applicant stated.

He said that he was tortured and was shot by the armed men when he tried to rescue his father from the captivity of kidnappers. “The armed men kidnapped my father and took him to some undisclosed location,” he told police. Hafeez ur Rehman requested police to register a case and recover his abducted father. Police have launched begun investigation after filing a case against unknown kidnappers under sections 365 and 32/24 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC).

Police lodged a case against armed men on kidnapping and robbery charges on complaint of victim Hafeez-ur-Rehman and have begun investigation. However, police could not trace the whereabouts of the kidnapped school teacher and have failed to arrest the kidnappers so far. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Wah Cannt Inspector Shujat Ali Babar, when contacted by this correspondent for his comments, confirmed the occurrence of the incident. He said that the retired school teacher was kidnapped by four kidnappers on gunpoint whereas the fleeing kidnappers also shot and injured the son of the abducted teacher. The victim has been hospitalised for medical treatment, he said. He further said that the police had conducted geo-fencing at the crime scene besides obtaining the mobile data of the victims. “Police are probing the kidnapping case from different angles and will soon recover the missing teacher,” he vowed.