LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has pledged all-out support for enhancing capacity of Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit at Children’s Hospital.

Addressing a ceremony arranged on successful bone transplantation of 10 children at Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, she said that such centres in Bahawalpur and Multan would be completed at the earliest. Secretary Health Saqib Zaffer and Dean Children’s Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq were also present.

“Last year it was a dream to conduct bone marrow transplantation. Now it has become a reality” the minister said while appreciating establishment for making the environment bacteria free. She also assured considering the proposal of providing Rs300 million additional fund for Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit and Cancer Research Centre at Children’s Hospital.

Saqib Zaffer appreciated landmark success in the field of bone marrow transplantation and said that “average cost of every case was Rs1.5 million and patients were not charged even a single penny. He thanked philanthropists for lending a helping hand for treatment of poor patients.

Prof Masood Sadiq reiterated the need of expansion of bone marrow unit and cancer research center.