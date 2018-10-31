Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday banned use of smart phones and electronic equipments in healthcare facilities.

In this connection, KP Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan notified a policy on use of smart phones and electronic equipments in the healthcare facilities, banning use of smart phones and tablets in all public health facilities of KP by the doctors, paramedics and other officials during the duty hours.

It further said that all the staff of health institutions can use ordinary phones (mobile phones that do not have internet facilities) during working hours for official use and emergency call only. The policy further stated that in those facilities where services providers and trainees use internet facilities for patients’ management should provide internet connectivity on the desk top for facilitating patients’ management in quality manner.

All heads of hospitals and other health facilities including MTIs are directed to implement the policy in letter and spirit, facilitating the patients and provision of best healthcare. Independent Monitoring Unit of Health department was instructed to monitor implementation of the policy and intimate any violation to the health minister’s office.