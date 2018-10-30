Share:

FAISALABAD-Experts during an International Seminar on Maternal and Child Health disclosed that 50 percent of the population in Pakistan is suffering malnutrition due to the use of unhealthy food.

Iodine mixed salt is made for people who are iodine deficient whereas its usual usage for the normal people causes different health complications, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa.

an International seminar on maternal and child health arranged by Institute of Home Sciences, Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad at New Senate Hall.

He said that changing lifestyle, junk food and eating habits were the main causes behind the increasing malnutrition in the society.

He viewed, "Our elders were used to getting up in early morning. They preferred going to mosque; walkout at that time and take complete but simple breakfast.

Now, we get up late in the morning and the most of the students, even, don't take the breakfast that causes malnutrition. Availability of food is not a problem as abundant of food is available in the country.

A low-income person who can't afford meat and apple, he can buy alternative economical sources of protein and vitamin like pulses, and vegetable."

He said, "We should give our children homemade dishes full of energy. Simplicity and traditional food habits help improve the situation."

He directed the food and nutrition faculty to set up stalls of checking vitamin D, thyronia and vitamin B12 to facilitate the campus community and the locals.

Bad eating habits and junk foods provoke health issues among the people, he said.

He said that effective measures were needed to educate the people about the healthy way of life.

Dean Faculty of Food Sciences, Nutrition and Home Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that 50 percent of population was facing malnutrition.

The education about nutritive and balanced food at school level will help overcome the issue. He said that vitamin D deficiency at high with 60 percent; vitamin A 45 percent whereas maternal anaemia deficiency stands at 49 and child stunting level 43 percent.

He said that healthy food is essential for the mental and physical growth of students.

He urged people to use balances food and adopt physical activities in their daily lives.

Jahen Kim Food Expert from South Korea said that in the 70s they were facing the massive malnutrition. They devised a comprehensive strategy and overcome the issue.

He also told the students about the nutrition educational and research opportunities in his country.

Institute of Home Sciences Incharge Dr Ayesha Riaz, Dr Rabia, Dr Amna and other notables also spoke on the occasion.

